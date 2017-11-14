Kolkata Test: Sourav Ganguly insists Eden track will produce a good contest

Kolkata, Nov 14: Former India skipper and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday (November 14) insisted that the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens will be a good contest.

India-SL series schedule

Ganguly on Tuesday (November 14) inspected the pitch that will play host to the first India-Sri Lanka Test.

"It will be a good wicket," Ganguly told reporters.

The CAB chief later said playing is always more difficult compared to administration.

"Here you miss and you get out, in every other thing you get a second chance. As a player, you don't... Playing is always difficult there's no retake for a player," Ganguly later said at a promotional event also attended by India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev remembered his sacking from the Indian team in the fourth Test against England at the Eden Gardens in December 1984.

"I was not in Kolkata, I was back in Delhi as I was out of the team enjoying a six-day holiday given to me by the selectors," Kapil quipped when asked about the incident.

As the newly-laid pitch at Eden Gardens has started assisting pacers, India are likely to play with three regular seamers against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli and his boys defeated them 3-0 in the Test series at their home and must be brimming with confidence. But the visitors can't be taken lightly for they too are coming after a series win over Pakistan.

(With inputs from PTI)