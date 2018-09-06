Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

KPL 2018: Bijapur Bulls in final as Chipli, Naveen heroics helps beat Hubli Tigers in 2nd semi-final

Posted By:
KPL 2018: Bijapur Bulls in final as Chipli, Naveen heroics helps beat Hubli Tigers in 2nd semi-final

Mysuru, Sep 5: Runs on the board is very often the key in a knockout game but they forgot to tell that to Bharath Chipli and MG Naveen. Forced to chase in Wednesday's (September 5) second semifinal of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), after Hubli Tigers skipper R Vinay Kumar followed the norm of batting first in a pressure game, Chipli and his fellow opener MG Naveen made a mockery of the 135-run target.

Their forceful 125-run stand from just from 86 balls took them to a comprehensive 9-wicket victory and a shot at the title. The Bulls take on Bengaluru Blasters in the final on Thursday (September 6).

Ironically enough the start to the Hubli innings was actually better as indicated by their getting to 52 for 1 in the six Powerplay overs. At the same stage, Bijapur were 37 for no loss. But that's where the game changed as both Chipli (73, 46b, 9x4, 3x6) and Naveen (62 not out, 43b, 7x4, 3x6), riding on a few dropped chances as also some ferocious stroke play against pacers and spinners alike, turned on the heat. Chipli fell in the 15h over but for once in the tournament, there was to be no drama, the winning hit being a six from Naveen's blade with 31 balls to spare.

Credit must also go to the Bijapur Bulls bowlers who bowled their hearts out. From 52 for 1 in the first 6 Powerplay overs, openers Mohd Taha (24, 19b, 3x4, 1x6) and Abhishek Reddy (42, 33b, 4x4, 1x6) doing the damage for Hubli, the Bulls fought back. Two wickets for in-form left-arm spinner KP Appanna, including that of Taha in his opening over after being hit for two boundaries, led to only 17 runs coming off the next four overs.

Sixty-nine for two became 99 for 4 at the end of the 15th with the Bulls dropping as many as five catches, but the expected last-overs recovery almost didn't come. Fortunately, No. 7 Kranthi Kumar was around to use the long handle. It was his 14-ball, unbeaten 24 (1x4, 2x6) that gave the Tigers something to fight with. At least that's what they thought at the halfway mark.

Brief scores: Hubli Tigers 134/7 in 20 overs (Mohd Taha 24, Abhishek Reddy 42, Kranthi Kumar 24 n.o.; Naveen MG 2-36, KP Appanna 2-28) beat Bijapur Bulls: 136/1 in 14.5 overs (Bharath Chipli 73, MG Naveen 62 n.o.) by 9 wickets.

Final - Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls - 6.40 pm.

SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru.

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Hotstar

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 0:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue