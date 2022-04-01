Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel's performance has given Delhi Capitals a huge boost: Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar on Friday (April 1) claimed the performance of all-rounders Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel in the opening has given them a lot of confidence.

Speaking about their next match during a virtual press conference on Friday, Ajit Agarkar said, "The Gujarat Titans pulled off the game against Lucknow Super Giants in the last over. They were in a difficult situation much like we were in our game against Mumbai Indians. And when you win from difficult situations, it always gives you that much more confidence as a team. But there are 10 teams with top elevens, so how a team executes its skills on the day is what will matter."

When asked about Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel's crucial partnership in their last match against Mumbai Indians, the former India fast bowler said, "We know that we have great depth in our batting and we are still missing a couple of players, who will join soon. It was great to see the way Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel absorbed the pressure against Mumbai Indians. Their performance has given us a huge boost."

Agarkar also shared his thoughts on Delhi Capitals' wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up figures of 3/18 against Mumbai. The Assistant Coach said, "Kuldeep has been a fantastic bowler over the years. I am very happy for him and every time he bowls well, he's going to get you wickets, which we hope that he can do. You can't play an IPL with just 11 players, so the more players put their hands up, the better it is for the team."

Lastly, talking about his experience so far with the team, Agarkar praised the positive environment created by Head Coach Ricky Ponting. "Joining the team has been superb. Since Ricky Ponting, James Hopes and Pravin Amre have been here for a while, the new guys, like me, are learning from them. Over the last few years, one thing that always stood out at Delhi Capitals was the healthy and positive environment within the team, and that usually translates onto the field."