Lanka Premier League 2020 FINAL: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions, Probable XI, India Timings

The grand finale of the domestic T20 league organised by Sri Lanka Cricket will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday (December 16).

In the first semi-final, Galle Gladiators defeated Colombo Kings by 2 wickets on December 13. Dhananjaya Lakshan was awarded the player of the match for his all-round performance. Lakshan scored 31* off 23 deliveries in the run chase and also picked up a couple of wickets for his team.

In the second semi-final which was held on December 14, Jaffna Stallions defeated Dambulla Viiking by 37 runs to enter the final. Jaffna Stallions' opener Johnson Charles was adjudged the player of the match for his knock of 76 off 56 deliveries.

Here's all you need to know about the FINAL:

Probable Playing XIs:

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Azam Khan, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Thushara.

Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Charith Asalanka, Thisara Perera (C), Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier.

Galle Gladiators' key players: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan.

Jaffna Stallions' key players: Johnson Charles, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Date: December 16, 2020.

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotsar VIP.