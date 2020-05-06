Cricket
Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli interacts with young fans, gives insight into his daily activities in self-isolation

By

Mumbai, May 6: Indian captain Virat Kohli interacted with Star Sports' host Jatin Sapru and a few of his young fans who peppered King Kohli with questions, especially around what has been doing during the government-mandated nation-wide lockdown period.

Through their show Cricket Connected, Star Sports used the power of technology to engage with cricket fans and bring the voices of the world's best former and current cricketers.

Cricket Connected has developed an enjoyable format to engage with cricket fans and legends of the game through easy-going conversations. With the lockdown extended for another two weeks, cricket fans now have an opportunity to catch captain Kohli as he talked about the daily routine at home and how he is keeping himself busy. The skipper also spoke about the importance of staying at home, finding motivation and focusing on fitness and training despite the limited conditions.

Kohli said on the show, "I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left."

While speaking to his fans, Kohli also talked about the things he misses while staying at home like the IPL, the excitement the tournament brings for the players and the fans and the magical moments that are created.

Kohli even answered a few questions asked by his young fans around his unflappable mindset. During batting, Virat revealed he emphasizes how important it is to have a proper mindset especially while playing a sport, sending a strong message to all the young cricket aspirants in the country. On the episode, captain Kohli also caught up up teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and reminisces their comradery.

Catch the two-part episode of Cricket Connected with captain Virat Kohli on May 9th & 10th 2020

(Part -1 on May 9th at 7 PM & Part -2 on May 10th at 7 PM IST) on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 2

Cricket Connected Hindi will be aired on May 9th & 10th, 2020

(Part -1 on May 9th at 7 PM & Part -2 on May 10th at 7 PM IST) on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First and Star Sports 3.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
