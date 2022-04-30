LSG vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Spinner Krunal Pandya and young left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan starred with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants as they kept the star-studded Punjab Kings batting line-up silent and eked out a comfortable win.

Having been restricted to 153 for 8 in the 20 overs after being put in to bat first, LSG bowlers did exceedingly well to defend the total on a pitch where batting wasn't easy.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin (4-1-24-3), Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (4-1-11-2) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants as they restricted PBKS to 133/8 in the run chase of 154.

Here are the post-match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

LSG vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) 17 n.o off 10 deliveries with a strike rate of 170

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 114 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 2 sixes (98m longest)

Cred Power player of the match: Dushmantha Chameera 1 for 9 in 2 overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Mohsin Khan (LSG)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Mohsin Khan (LSG) clocked the fastest delivery of 143.9 kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) - 5 fours

Player of the match: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

Losing Captain, Mayank Agarwal: I think we just kept losing wickets. We had batsmen who were set and we kept getting out. So many soft dismissals for us. It is disappointing and we have to face the truth. We didn't bat well enough and we were below par with the bat. The new ball was doing a bit, seaming around and there was some bounce, it was a crucial period and after that, it did get better to bat on. We are bowling exceedingly well and doing a lot of right things as a bowling unit. Arshdeep has stepped up, Rahul got wickets and KG being the big guy is always stepping up and getting us important wickets.

Winning Captain, KL Rahul: I was disappointed and fuming at the end of the first innings. Stupid cricket with the bat. It does happen but we did talk about it at the time-out. We did talk that we can defend 160 as this wasn't a great pitch. The crucial runs at the back end and then the execution with the ball helped us win. We need to get better with the bat. Half-time, when Quinny and Deepak were batting they paced it really really well to get to 60 in 9 overs on a tricky wicket. Had we batted smartly, we could have gotten to 180-190. The way we responded with the ball was phenomenal. Krunal has been brilliant throughout the tournament. This season he has really worked on his bowling. Bowling economically is important but he has been giving us two-three wickets in the middle overs. Bishnoi is an aggressive bowler. We are fine with him going for a few fours and sixes looking to go for wickets. I think we just need to be smarter in reading the game. If we could have not played too many shots we could have done better. We have been good on the field and good with the ball. Just need to keep repeating the good things.

Man of the Match, Krunal Pandya: I have been bowling well. For the last 7-8 months, I have been working hard. Special mention to Rahul Sanghvi. The results everyone can see as I have tried to improve skillwise. A lot of times when you are playing shorter formats you don't realise a lot of things. I have been trying to increase my height with my release and some things on my grip. I took Rahul Sanghvi's help and it has worked. Batting is slightly close to my heart. I haven't been contributing much with the bat but it is a long tournament and going forward I will look to contribute with the bat.