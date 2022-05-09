Lucknow Super Giants or Gujarat Titans to qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs on Tuesday; See GT, LSG calculations

IPL 2022 SPECIAL PAGE

Why is it so? The LSG vs GT match might just offer us the first team to be qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Let’s see the calculations ahead of the match.

1 LSG points, NRR

The Lucknow Super Giants have 16 points from 11 matches and a win over Gujarat Titans will propel them to 18 points. They have a Net Run Rate of +0,703, the best of IPL 2022 so far, and that will help them in the placement scenario as well if it comes to that. It is a good reward for the LSG under KL Rahul who have played some really consistent cricket in the IPL 2022 and have stitched together an unbeaten run of four matches in the IPL 15 so far in their last four matches.

2 GT points, NRR

Gujarat Titans are in a similar position as Lucknow Super Giants. They too have 16 points from 11 matches. But they have a much inferior run rate of +0.120 and a defeat can even push that NRR to the negative space. The worrying factor for the GT is their two-match losing streak and the way they botched up the chase against Mumbai Indians was quite stunning.

The GT failed to notch 8 runs off the last over with proven finishers like Rahul Tewatia and David Miller in the middle against Daniel Sams. But if they shake off that lethargy and rediscover their mojo then they can win and get that all important 2 points that will take them to 18 points and into the playoffs.

3 How 18 points can assure GT, LSG playoffs berth

Both LSG and GT are in a position to reach 18 points on Tuesday. So, how can 18 points take them to the playoffs? Rajasthan Royals have 14 points from 11 matches and the maximum points they can reach is 20. RCB have 14 points from 12 matches and the maximum points they can reach is 18.

Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have 10 points from 11 matches and the maximum points they can reach is 16.

So the essence is that 18 points can guarantee either GT or LSG a place in the top four, thereby in the IPL Playoffs too. But 18 points might not assure them a placement among top 4, as in the No 1 or No 2 ranked team in the league phase, and for that they need to wait for other matches and permutations.

4 GT, LSG table topper for now

The other importance of this match is that the winner, either LSG or GT, will occupy the No 1 position in the points table for the time being. While that is no real comfort because there are matches coming their way but the winner will also see their net run rate getting a good boost. It will be a big blessing in IPL 2022 where teams are engaged in a close battle for the top 4 slots and their final placements in the league phase. Even the minutest margin can make a world of difference.