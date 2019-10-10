Manish Pandey-actress Ashrita Shetty marriage will be held in Mumbai on December 2

Ashrita is a popular name in South

26-year-old Ashrita is a well-known face in the South industry. She has featured in hit films like Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Udhayam NH4.

Wedding in Mumbai on December 2

As per a report published in Mid-Day, the wedding, that is scheduled for two days, will happen in the presence of his close friends and relatives on December 2.

A few members of the Indian Cricket Team as well as the domestic cricketers will be attending the wedding. India cricketers would be in Mumbai by that time as they'd be playing limited-overs series against West Indies during that time.

Manish is a regular in India's limited-overs side

Manish has played 23 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India. He averages 36.7 in the 50-over format while his average in the 20-over format is 37.7. He has slammed a ton and a couple of fifties in the ODIs and two half-centuries in the T20Is.

He is currently leading Karnataka in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier on October 2, Manish Pandey and opener KL Rahul helped Karnataka defeat Chhattisgarh by 79 runs in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Leading his team from the front, Pandey scored an unbeaten 142 against Chhattisgarh and helped his team post 285/7 in the stipulated 50 overs. Pandey blasted a quick-fire 142 off just 118 balls, which included five fours and seven sixes. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Pandey kept playing his shots and it was because of his incredible knock that Karnataka crossed the 280-run mark.

Karnataka bowlers then joined the party and bundled their opponents out for 206 in 44 overs.

1st Indian to slam a ton in IPL

Manish came into limelight when he became the first Indian batsman to slam a century in the IPL during the 2009 edition of the cash-rich league. Mayank achieved this feat playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.