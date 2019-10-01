Marnus Labuschagne effects a run-out despite losing his pants while fielding, leaves everyone in splits - Video

In the match between Queensland and Victoria, Labuschagne - who rose to prominence with his gritty and patient knocks in the Ashes series - effected an amazing run out while fielding during the domestic game despite his pants got loose.

While diving to attempt a run-out, Labuschagne's pants came off but the cricketer remained unperturbed with it and threw the ball towards the keeper's end to dismiss Chriss Tremain in the 29th over.

Cricket Australia shared the hilarious video and came up with a funny comment on their Instagram handle by saying, "No pants, no worries for @marnus3 with this cheeky #MarshCup run-out".

Batting first, Queensland posted a mammoth 322/9 in the stipulated 50 overs with their skipper Usman Khawaja scoring 138 off 126 balls. Labuschagne scored vital 38 runs for Queensland. In reply, Victoria failed to chase down the daunting total to be dismissed to 168.

Labuschagne has played 30 List A matches and has scored 930 runs at an average of 33.21. The right-handed batsman has scored ten fifties and yet to score a century.

Australia's next Test series begins on November 21 when they host against Pakistan at home. The two-Test series will begin in Brisbane while the final match taking place in Adelaide.