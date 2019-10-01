Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marnus Labuschagne effects a run-out despite losing his pants while fielding, leaves everyone in splits - Video

By
VIDEO: Marnus Labuschagne effects a run out despite losing his pants while fielding, leaves everyone in splits

New Delhi, Oct 1: Some funny incidents occur on the field of cricket which leave the players as well as fans in splits. Something similar was witnessed in the ongoing Marsh Cup in Australia where cricketer Marnus Labuschagne suffered an embarrassing moment which made everyone laugh.

In the match between Queensland and Victoria, Labuschagne - who rose to prominence with his gritty and patient knocks in the Ashes series - effected an amazing run out while fielding during the domestic game despite his pants got loose.

Read the story in HINDI

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time & Venue; Player Auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19

While diving to attempt a run-out, Labuschagne's pants came off but the cricketer remained unperturbed with it and threw the ball towards the keeper's end to dismiss Chriss Tremain in the 29th over.

Ashes 2019: Labuschagne denies Australia's intensity has dropped

Cricket Australia shared the hilarious video and came up with a funny comment on their Instagram handle by saying, "No pants, no worries for @marnus3 with this cheeky #MarshCup run-out".

View this post on Instagram

No pants, no worries for @marnus3 with this cheeky #MarshCup run-out 🤭

A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Batting first, Queensland posted a mammoth 322/9 in the stipulated 50 overs with their skipper Usman Khawaja scoring 138 off 126 balls. Labuschagne scored vital 38 runs for Queensland. In reply, Victoria failed to chase down the daunting total to be dismissed to 168.

Greg Chappell retires from the post of Australia selector, talent manager

Labuschagne has played 30 List A matches and has scored 930 runs at an average of 33.21. The right-handed batsman has scored ten fifties and yet to score a century.

Australia's next Test series begins on November 21 when they host against Pakistan at home. The two-Test series will begin in Brisbane while the final match taking place in Adelaide.

More MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 1 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 16:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue