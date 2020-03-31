Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza lead the way as women stars join fight against Coronavirus

"All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit - Rs. 5 lakh to The PM - CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund," she said on her Twitter handle.

Earlier, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was part of the eves' T20 World Cup team, contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Ministers Relief fund and UP relief fund.

Former Indian player and and current Bengal U-19 coach Priyanka Roy also contributed Rs 10,000 directly to the State Relief Fund.

Bengal senior women's team coach and former Bengal pacer Shib Sankar Pal, current Indian team player Richa Ghosh, former Women's Test cricketer Mithu Mukherjee and Bengal U-23 coach Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar had earlier contributed to State Relief Fund.

Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom also made contributions towards fight against coronavirus pandemic by releasing an amount of Rs one crore from her MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, she also announced that she was donating her one-month salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Several other sportspersons and organisations have contributed towards funds established for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported so far in India while 43 people have lost their lives. Tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday said she has been helping raise Rs 1.25 crore in one week which will help close to one lakh people in need during the 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"The last week we have tried as a team to provide some help to the people in need..we provided food to thousands of families and raised 1.25 Crore in one week which will help close to 1 Lakh people.its an ongoing effort and we are in this together," Sania said in a tweet.

Sania had stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.