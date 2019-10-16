Cricket
Mithali Raj shuts down troll for criticising her language preference, says 'I am a very proud Indian'

By
Hyderabad, Oct 16: Indian cricketers are often targetted in social media for one reason or the other and in most cases, they are not at faults. Based on their personal biases and beliefs, the trolls leave no opportunity in mocking the cricketers.

Veteran India women's cricketer and ODI team captain Mithali Raj was recently criticised by a user on social media over her language preference after she replied to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's message for their win in the ODI series against South Africa.

A user on Twitter alleged that the 36-year-old batting great prefers Hindi, English and Telugu over her mother tongue Tamil. Mithali shut down the troll with a brilliant tweet in which she mentioned that she's a proud Indian and that such criticisms keep her going.

"Tamil is my mother tongue. I speak Tamil well and I am proud to be living as a Tamil. But above it all, I am very proud Indian! Also my dear sugu, you constant criticism on each and every post of mine, your day to day advice on how and what I should do is exactly what keeps me going."

Asking the troll to calm down, Mithali also replied with famous Taylor Swift number "You Need to Calm Down".

Mithali recently led Indian women's team to a 3-0 win over South Africa in the ODI series. The Hyderabad-based cricketer won her 100th ODI as captain after India defeated South Africa in the 3rd ODI in Vadodara.

The legendary batsman, who bade adieu to Twenty20 Internationals earlier this year, also completed 20 years in international cricket and became the first woman to do so and only the fourth cricketer overall, after Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Javed Miandad.

With 6808 runs to her name, Mithali also happens to be the leading run-scorer among women in the ODIs. She also holds the record for playing the most number of ODIs 206.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
