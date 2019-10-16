Mithali Raj shuts down troll for criticising her language preference, says 'I am a very proud Indian'

Veteran India women's cricketer and ODI team captain Mithali Raj was recently criticised by a user on social media over her language preference after she replied to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's message for their win in the ODI series against South Africa.

It feels nice to be acknowledged by a person who I have looked up to all my life .. thank you champion 🙏. https://t.co/8BNwW2xf6j — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

A user on Twitter alleged that the 36-year-old batting great prefers Hindi, English and Telugu over her mother tongue Tamil. Mithali shut down the troll with a brilliant tweet in which she mentioned that she's a proud Indian and that such criticisms keep her going.

Read In Telugu

"Tamil is my mother tongue. I speak Tamil well and I am proud to be living as a Tamil. But above it all, I am very proud Indian! Also my dear sugu, you constant criticism on each and every post of mine, your day to day advice on how and what I should do is exactly what keeps me going."

Asking the troll to calm down, Mithali also replied with famous Taylor Swift number "You Need to Calm Down".

Also, I would like to dedicate @vasugi29 a very famous song by a strong independent woman I admire a lot . Enjoy :) https://t.co/o34CtfCZCB — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 15, 2019

Mithali recently led Indian women's team to a 3-0 win over South Africa in the ODI series. The Hyderabad-based cricketer won her 100th ODI as captain after India defeated South Africa in the 3rd ODI in Vadodara.

The legendary batsman, who bade adieu to Twenty20 Internationals earlier this year, also completed 20 years in international cricket and became the first woman to do so and only the fourth cricketer overall, after Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Javed Miandad.

Over the last week, I have received a lot of wishes, most to congratulate me on my team’s excellent performance , beating SA 3-0 and also on achieving some personal milestones . I express my gratitude and thank each and every individual for their love and support🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dDKnciUA38 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 16, 2019

With 6808 runs to her name, Mithali also happens to be the leading run-scorer among women in the ODIs. She also holds the record for playing the most number of ODIs 206.