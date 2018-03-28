Mohammed Shami threatened to see me in court, refused to meet me: Hasin Jahan

But as per Jahan, who accused the Bengal cricketer of having extra-marital affairs, her husband refused to meet her in the hospital and also threatened to see her in the court of law.

"I had come to see Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said 'I will see you in court now'," Jahan told reporters here.

The couple is at present indulged in a legal battle after Jahan accused him of perjury and filed rape charges against his elder brother.

"Yes he met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard," Jahan added.

Jahan further said that she prays for her speedy recovery. She further added that her fight was what he had done to her and never wanted to get physically hurt. "He may not want me as the wife anymore but I love him because he is my husband," she added further.

Shami sustained minor injuries to his forehead and is now recuperating. He has got a few stitches on his head and is out of danger.

Here's an adorable video of Shami with his daughter:

Shami was booked under various bailable and non-bailable offences, including an attempt to murder, in Kolkata after Jahan's complaint. She even alleged that the cricketer's family had tried to kill her.

The cricketer, however, received a major booster last week after BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) cleared him of match-fixing charges made against him.

However, it is being learnt that the cricketer admitted in front of the ACU that he had relationships outside his marriage and went to meet his girlfriend Alishba, from Pakistan, in Dubai while returning from South Africa tour. Jahan has alleged that the Shami has had affairs with several other girls as well.