'Mohammed Siraj will be trump card for Team India in Bangladesh Tests,' says Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan

According to former Tamil Nadu cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, it will be interesting to see how the Hyderabad pacer performs under new India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

While answering to MyKhel's questions in a media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters of India's tour of Bangladesh 2022, Vidyut lavished praise upon Siraj and called him the trump card.

Sivaramakrishnan - who has played 55 First Class matches for Tamil Nadu and even played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2008 as a bowling all-rounder - said Siraj is someone who gives his 110 per cent in every ball he bowls.

Siraj gives 110 per cent

Responding to MyKhel's question about who will be the key player for India in Bangladesh, the 41-year-old said, "I think Mohammed Siraj will be a key bowler for India in Bangladesh. He's somebody who bowls his heart out and bowls long spells. So, I will be keenly looking at him. What will also be interesting to see is that Siraj under Bharat Arun - the former India bowling coach - was a different bowler. He had a good camaraderie with B Arun because the latter was a coach of Hyderabad in the past. So, it will be interesting to see how he performs under Paras Mhambrey. But having said that, I would say Siraj is a really good bowler and how he performs at the flat pitches (in Bangladesh) will be crucial for India.

"He's somebody who gives his 110 per cent in every ball he bowls. For me, the trump card (for Team India) is going to be Siraj, spinners obviously will get wickets but Siraj will play a crucial role in India's good show."

Jagadeesan should be rewarded

When asked about the performance of N Jagadeesan - who claimed the record of highest List A score of 277 - in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy and whether he should get an India call-up for the same, Sivaramakrishnan said, "Yes, he has done exceptionally well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He's a good young player, and he's been in great form as well so yes and he's a wicketkeeper. I think let's not jump to the India squad. I think he should definitely get a chance in India A squad and if he does well there, he should progress to the national side.

"I've worked with him in the past in the Tamil Nadu U-23 team and he's a very talented cricketer. He's always shown promise and talent and I am happy to see that he's living up to the expectations. A lot of opportunities are coming up for domestic players with India A team getting into action, so I just hope he gets a place there and does well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad should get a longer run in India squad

Asked about his thoughts on Ruturaj Gaikwad - who like Jagadeesan - set the stage on fire with his consistent performances in the premier one-day tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, the son of former TN cricketer Venkataraman Sivaramakrishnan, highlighted why it is important to utilise a player when he's going through a purple patch.

"He's an unbelievable player. I haven't seen anybody toying with the ball the way he does. Whatever the opposition, whatever the pitches, he's doing exceedingly well. I think he should get an India call-up soon and mind you he's done well across formats. He's been phenomenal in the ODIs, he's performed well for CSK (in the IPL). He's in a red-hot form, going through a purple patch. This is the time when you need to give players a chance when they are in form. I really hope this time he gets a longer run and he manages to secure his place in the Indian team," he signed off.