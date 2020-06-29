MS Dhoni birthday: Dwayne Bravo shares teaser of new song 'Number 7' dedicated to Chennai Super Kings captain

MS Dhoni, the charismatic leader of Indian Cricket Team and CSK, will turn 39 on July 7 and the fans on social media are already making elaborate arrangements to make the day a special one. Bravo's song titled 'Number 7' has given another reason for Dhoni fans to rejoice.

Bravo's 'Champion' song topped the charts and it went on becoming the anthem of the T20 World Cup. CSK's official handle had earlier announced that DJ Bravo is set to release a new song and shared the video in which the Caribbean all-rounder could be seen rapping a few lines.

"Are you ready for July 7th!! @mahi7781 birthday we going to be celebrating his birthday in style with this special track from the Champion team!! @djanamusic @ultrasimmo @collegeboyjesse @arielle.alexa @dexterrthomas guys don't forget to tag us an let us see your helicopter dance!!" Bravo captioned.

The Caribbean all-rounder while sharing the lyrics of the much-awaited song, was heard singing: "MS Dhoni, number 7, MS Dhoni, number 7. 2007 T20 Champion, 2011 became the world champion, first captain to win every trophy for his nation, now everybody do the helicopter celebration."

Earlier, while talking to CSK's website, Bravo said the Chennai-franchise makes every player feel like being a part of an "extended family".

"It's a very unique team, a special team. From the first day that I joined the team, I could sense the family atmosphere. Every player who joins the team feels the same way - that it's not just a team but being welcomed by extended family," Bravo told CSK's website.

"Over the years, when you look at cricketers who joined CSK, they only got better...it's a very special franchise," he said. He said that CSK brings the best out of him and the skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is largely responsible for that.

CSK and Dhoni fans were eagerly waiting for the Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman's return on the cricket pitch with IPL 2020 but the cash-rich league getting postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a major setback to them. Dhoni hasn't been seen on the cricket pitch since Team India's exit from the Cricket World Cup in England.