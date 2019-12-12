MS Dhoni casts his vote in Ranchi in ongoing Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The 38-year-old reached a polling booth in the capital city to cast his vote. The cricketer, who is on a sabbatical from the game, is spending his time away from the field.

Dhoni coming to vote would encourage the youths in the state to exercise their franchise and elect the candidate of their choice.

Jharkhand: Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/V8UXJbXn6s — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Polling for 17 seats in the third phase of the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand. The voting will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm in Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise franchise between 7 am and 3 pm.

The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the 17 constituencies with 56,18,267 electorate that includes 26,80,205 women and 86 third-gender voters.

Fans of the senior India cricketer are wondering about his future in the international cricket but Dhoni hasn't opened his cards yet.

Earlier in May, Dhoni took some time from his busy schedule and arrived in his home city Ranchi to cast his for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Dhoni, who was leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, arrived at a polling booth. He was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and his parents to the polling booth. Dhoni's daughter Ziva was also spotted with her parents and grandparents at the polling station.