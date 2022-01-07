MS Dhoni gifts his Chennai Super Kings No 7 jersey to Haris Rauf; Pakistan pacer delighted

It was not clear when Dhoni gifted the jersey to Rauf but the Pakistan pacer also thanked CSK manager Russel Radhakrishnan in his Tweet for making it possible.

To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote: "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt.

“The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

Rauf had an exceptional outing in the T20 men's World Cup, 2021, where his four-wicket haul against New Zealand led his team to victory in a Super12 fixture.

He was last seen in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Rauf is very promising Pakistan pacer who can bowl at 150 kmph and often rated as the future of Pakistan pace unit along with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Currently Rauf is playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL 2021-22).

The Stars had announced that Pakistan pacer Rauf will be returning to the side for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf has quickly become a fan favourite at the Stars since he made his debut in BBL 9.

Rauf burst onto the scene to become one of the elite performers of BBL 9, taking 20 wickets from 10 matches, including a famous hat-trick at the MCG.

The 28-year-old has played eight ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, after making his international debut in 2020 in both formats.

Rauf has blazed the way for recent Stars' debutante Syed Faridoun, who also came from the Lahore Qalanders.

Melbourne Stars Coach David Hussey said: "We can't wait to see Haris Rauf back at the Stars. His addition brings experience, energy and quality to our fast-bowling stocks. I'm sure the Stars fans will enjoy seeing him represent Team Green again in BBL11."

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said: "I'm really proud to welcome Haris back to the Melbourne Stars. We're delighted that he enjoyed his previous two stints at the club and has decided to return for another season, which is a credit to the culture that David Hussey and his team have built over a number of years.

“He's an elite fast bowler who our members and fans adore and I can't wait to see him back at the MCG."