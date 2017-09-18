See pic: MS Dhoni sleeps on the floor, Virat Kohli and boys relax at Chennai airport

Chennai, Sep 18: The Indian cricket team on Monday (September 18) left Chennai for Kolkata after winning the first one-day international against Australia on Sunday (September 17).

The Indian cricketers were spotted chilling at the Chennai airport as they waited for their flight, but it was the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who once again showed his uber cool side.

MS Dhoni was seen lying on the floor of the airport lounge as the rest of his fellow teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, chilled out on the floor.

The official twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the images to show fans how Indian cricketers relaxed at the airport, a day after registering a win against Australia in Chennai.

"That is how you relax after taking a 1-0 lead. #TeamIndia #INDvAUS," tweeted BCCI.

Later, India cricketer KL Rahul too shared an image on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Travel days with the team be like....😎 #TeamIndia #INDvsAUS".

Fans once again were impressed with Dhoni's super cool gesture. Team India are now headed for Kolkata where they will face Australia in the second ODI on September 21.

Earlier on Sunday, Team India registered a comprehensive 26-run win over Australia in the opening ODI of the five-match series. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shined with their bat and steered the team through a difficult phase.

Dhoni scored 88-ball 79 while Pandya top-scored with 83 off 66 balls and brought the hosts in the game after India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav under hundred.

The Men In Blue scored 281/7 in 50 overs and posted a competitive total. Dhoni later effected a stumping and took catches behind the stumps as India defeated the visitors by 26 runs in the rain-affected match.