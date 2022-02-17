New Zealand vs South Africa Test series 2022: Schedule, Timings in IST, How to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand hosted a two-match Test series against Bangladesh to open 2022 and split the series 1-1. While they fell to a shock loss in the first Test, the Kiwis bounced back by winning the second Test with an innings in hand.

The visitors, South Africa are coming off a 3-0 ODI whitewash and a 2-1 Test series win over India. Both teams are looking to further climb up the tally of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.

The New Zealand Test team is ranked second in the world while South Africa is ranked fifth. South Africa is the only team that New Zealand have never beat in a test series. They've lost 13 out of 16 series against South Africa including the last six Test series.

New Zealand will be led by captain Tom Latham, who continues to serve as skipper in Kane Williamson's absence, as he continues recovery from an elbow injury. Mercurial pacer Trent Boult will miss the first Test match. The team will also feature a pair of debutants in Blair Tickner and Cam Fletcher.

Match Schedule:

1st Test: February 17-21

Timing: 3.30 a.m. IST

2nd Test: February 25 to March 1

Timing: 3.30 a.m. IST

TV Channel: The matches will not be available on any TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

How to watch: To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices and will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket or they can search for "New Zealand Cricket" in the search bar. They can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks and other compatible devices.