NFCC has been successful in negating the taboo around fantasy games, says BalleBaazi CEO Saurabh Chopra

The NFCC's free-to-play concept challenges fans to show their skill, and aims at changing the perception about the Online Fantasy Sports industry from being "just about money" to "all about glory."

The 23-day long multi-tier tournament is being hosted by BalleBaazi.com. The grand finale will be held on the same day as the final T20 World Cup match, November 14, where 11 Fantasy Cricket Champions will be crowned who will meet the World Cup 2011 hero, Zaheer Khan. The ones to finish the podium will receive a championship trophy and also a free trip to the Home of Cricket, the Lord's.

Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO of BalleBaazi.com spoke with MyKhel about the concept and the expectations from NFCC. Saurabh Chopra also explained the growth and future of fantasy and esports in the country. He also explained how this championship is changing the negative perception around fantasy sports.

Here are the excerpts:

Mykhel: How is NFCC different from fantasy cricket contests? What according to you is the USP of this tournament?

Saurabh Chopra: National Fantasy Cricket Championship is one of a kind free-to-play tournament that provides cricket fanatics with an opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge about the game of Cricket. With the objective to bring a pathbreaking change in the cricket era, NFCC's main USP is the free-to-play concept that challenges the cricket fanatics with a prospect to show their skill and aims at changing the perception about Online Fantasy Sports industry from being "just about money" to "all about glory."

It is the first tournament structure of fantasy sports, wherein there will be qualifiers, semifinals, and the final for the players as well. The 11 final champions of the game will get a chance to meet Zaheer Khan and 1 winner will get to travel to the mecca of cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground in England.

MK: How does NFCC aim at changing the perception about the Online Fantasy Sports industry from being "just about money" to "all about glory"?

Saurabh Chopra: With NFCC, we aim to create an impact in the fantasy sports industry and engage with more cricket and fantasy sports lovers. It is all about "for the fans, by the fans," giving the greatest fans of the game their "Dare to Dream" moment, a chance to lift the Championship Trophy alongside the T20 World Cup-winning team. The concept has been kept free of cost since its idea is to recognise fantasy sports beyond the means to make money and perceive it as a game of skill and honour.

MK: What has been the response to the tournament?

Saurabh Chopra: The overall response to NFCC has been overwhelming. The kind of engagement we have received is beyond our expectations. We have just completed our first qualifier round and more than 16.50 lakhs teams have already been formed, by more than 1,19,090 unique users. Not just the existing patrons but we're seeing many new players joining the league.

While India vs New Zealand match witnessed 62,000 plus unique users, India vs Pakistan match saw more than 68,000 unique users. It is heartening to experience such a good response. It is this love from Indian cricket fanatics and the craze for fantasy sports that encourages us to keep innovating and bring such tournaments to life.

MK: You have roped in Zaheer Khan as the brand ambassador of NFCC. What was the reason behind bringing Zak on board?

Saurabh Chopra: While discussing our marketing strategy, one thing we were certain about was that we wanted to onboard someone who is a legend of the game and has made an impact in the World Cup series previously. Zaheer Khan is one such ace cricketer in the truest of sense.

Earlier, we had associated with Yuvraj Singh who has also been one of the most inspiring stars of Indian cricket both in 2007 and 11 World Cup, and we wanted to continue with the same legacy. We thought that we are completing a circle from one of the legendary batsmen to one of the best pacers of all time in the history of Indian cricket and the third-highest wicket-taker.

MK: What will be Zaheer's role for the same? Is he going to be just the face, or will he be offering something extra towards promoting fantasy cricket as a whole?

Saurabh Chopra: Zaheer is not just the face for NFCC but for the entire brand of BalleBaazi. Through our association, we plan to bring about the much-needed change in the fantasy sports segment and aim to change its perception from just being "just about money" to "all about glory."

MK: People still perceive fantasy sports as betting/gambling. How do you plan to change this taboo? How much success have you achieved in this regard?

Saurabh Chopra: With real money and fantasy gaming, people have a traditional approach because of a lack of awareness and understanding of skill gaming. To address the same, the honourable Supreme court and High court have time and again stated that it is a game of skill. We are optimistic that gradually all the states will be on board with the decisions made by other states and uplift the bans.

As far as being successful in negating the taboo is concerned, NFCC is a prime example of it. We have only received positive feedback for our ongoing tournament. I strongly believe it is all about reaching out to the people in the right manner and through the right channels, which ensures that the uses are being educated about the industry. Though we have a long way to go, we are making good progress in that direction.

MK: The courts have put a ban on fantasy sports in some states, Karnataka being the latest addition. How are you and the industry leaders dealing with it? Any effort made in this department?

Saurabh Chopra: We believe that it's a matter of time before the real money gaming industry gets regulated centrally in the country. We've seen NITI Aayog proposing a regulatory structure to the PMO, in the past, and we are waiting for the execution of the proposed steps. In the meanwhile, since it's a state subject, many states have turned positive.

We believe that the states, who have voted against it, will catalyze the whole process for central regulation of the sector in the long run. That said, we're optimistic that gradually all the states will be on board with the gaming industry and uplift the bans from their respective states.

MK: What do you feel NFCC would have achieved when it concludes on November 14?

Saurabh Chopra: As I highlighted earlier, the response so far has been overwhelming. At this rate, we're certain that we'll be able to cross the 10 million user base mark. We're also hoping and positive that we'll be able to get a step closer to changing the perception from being "just about money" to "all about glory." For us, it is important that the tournament can contribute to the upliftment of the online gaming sector and that is where all our efforts are focused.