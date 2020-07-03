No reason to doubt integrity of the 2011 World Cup Final: ICC statement on Sri Lanka's match-fixing probe

The ICC released a statement on Friday (July 3) in which it stated that its integrity unit has looked into the matter.

"The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011. At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," the ICC release said.

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation. We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011."

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.

"If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team," the release further added.

Meanwhile, the match-fixing investigation into the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka were dropped by the police on Friday (July 3) as they have found no evidence of Sri Lankan players letting India win.

A top police official told AFP, "We questioned three two players and the chief selector - about team selection and changes. We are satisfied with their explanation. The inquiry is now closed."

Former Sri Lankan captain Aravinda de Silva had opened a Pandora's Box when he alleged that the iconic final was fixed. De Silva alleged that the Lankan players played sub-standard cricket purposefully in the final held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 2, 2011.