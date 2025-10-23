Joshua Pacio Excited About Flyweight Debut, Aims To Become Two-Division World Champion At ONE 173

Cricket Pakistan announce T20I squad for South Africa, Tri-Nation Series: Babar Azam Returns, Haris Rauf Axed By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 14:11 [IST]

Pakistan's National Selection Committee named a 15-member squad for upcoming T20I fixtures, including the three-match series against South Africa and the highly anticipated tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe later in November 2025.

Salman Ali Agha is captain of the T20 side, leading a team that sees comeback inclusions of former skipper Babar Azam, young talent Abdul Samad, and fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Babar Azam, after missing several recent T20 campaigns including the Asia Cup, returns to the shortest format amid Pakistan's search for more stability and batting prowess in T20 cricket. His inclusion is expected to enhance Pakistan's middle order with class and experience, building on his consistent ability to anchor innings and score under pressure.

The squad also includes promising players such as Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, and Usman Tariq, the only uncapped player in the squad. Regular pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Nawaz also reinforce the bowling attack.

The T20I series against South Africa is set from October 28 to November 1, played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. This will be followed immediately by the T20 tri-series, a crucial competition that will test Pakistan's T20 mettle ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Notably, Fakhar Zaman has been named as a reserve. Haris Rauf, who was hugely criticized during the Asia Cup, has been named among the reserves.

Pakistan T20I Squad

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

Pakistan T20I Series Schedule vs South Africa

After drawing the Test series 1-1, Pakistan will be up against South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting from October 28.

28 October - First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October - Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November - Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore