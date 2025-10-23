Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam Returns for Sri Lanka, South Africa Series - Full List of Players, Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a strong 16-member squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa and Sri Lanka at home in November 2025.
The Pakistan team will play three-match ODI series against each of the two teams, with the first series against South Africa scheduled from November 4.
Leading the ODI squad is pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who replaced Mohammad Rizwan as captain recently. The squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent. Pakistan has recalled key pacers Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf along with all-rounder Haseebullah, who return to the fold after earlier absences. The batting unit is bolstered by the inclusion of Babar Azam, Pakistan's premier batsman and former captain, known for his technically sound and dependable batting across all formats.
Mohammad Rizwan continues as wicket-keeper, while Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub are also part of the strong squad aimed at maintaining Pakistan's momentum in the 50-over format. Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed provide variety in the pace and spin bowling departments.
The schedule includes a three-match ODI series against South Africa at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8, followed by another three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15. The selection committee's focus is to build a team that balances experience and youth, with Babar Azam's form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa providing further confidence in his return to leadership in the batting lineup.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha
4 November - First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
6 November - Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
8 November - Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
11 November - First ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
13 November - Second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
15 November - Third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi