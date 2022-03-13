Pink Ball Test: Rohit Sharma's six fractures nose of a spectator at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The right-handed opening batsman was dismissed for 15 after getting caught at slip cordon when he nicked left-arm Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. The India captain had faced just 25 deliveries in his short stay into the middle.

Rohit walked into the middle to open innings for his team with Mayank Agarwal after winning the toss and once again failed to make a mark with the bat. The Mumbaikar, however, entertained the Bengaluru crowd with his boundary and a six.

Rohit first hit a boundary and later played his favourite pull shot off Sri Lanka pacer Vishwa Fernando for a maximum. The bowler bowled a short-pitched delivery and the India captain dispatched the ball over the mid-wicket region for a biggie.

While the fans keep calm watching Rohit's trademark shot early in the innings but one spectator present in the stadium wasn't lucky as the ball injured him.

As per a TOI report, a 22-year-old male cricket fan suffered a deep cut after the ball hit him in the D corporate box. The stadium administration gave him first aid and later took him to the Hosmat Hospital for an x-ray.

"X-ray showed a fracture of the nasal bone. Cut injury over the nose was sutured," Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, medical director at the hospital, was quoted as saying.

The Rohit Sharma six over deep midwicket hit a spectator’s nose. After first aid, he has been moved to Hosmat Hospital for an X-ray. #INDvsSL #PinkBallTest — Manuja (@manujaveerappa) March 12, 2022

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) allowed 100 per cent stadium capacity for the Bengaluru Test and as a result, more than 18000 fans turned up on day one.

Meanwhile, in the match, Team India scored 252 in their first innings, thanks to a valiant 98-ball 92 from Shreyas Iyer. Iyer's brilliant knock was laced with ten boundaries and four sixes while Rishabh Pant also scored 27-ball 39. Pant smashed seven boundaries in his short stay into the middle.

Lasith Embuldeniya (3/94) and Praveen Jayawickrama (3/81) were the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as they restricted a star-studded Indian batting line-up under 60 overs.

Indians later bundled the hosts out for 109 in 35.5 overs as Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-for. It was Bumrah's first five-wicket haul at home as Sri Lankan batters surrendered in front of quality bowling from the hosts.