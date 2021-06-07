PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Squads, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Captain & Vice-Captain

The players, officials, support staff and camera crew for the event were given necessary clearance by the officials. Several players have been in isolation from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.

PSL 2021: Revised full squad list of all six teams; focus on Russell, Hetmyer, Rizwan



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to start the tournament on June 7 and they got clearance to start the PSL Season 6 from coming Wednesday (June 9).

Lahore Qalandars have so far won 3 games from 4 matches and six points to their name, while Islamabad United have also won 3 games from 4 games.

Pakistan Super League 2021: Six young Pakistan uncapped players to watch out for in second phase of PSL 6

Lahore Qalandars' batsman Mohammad Hafeez has scored the most number of runs for the franchise while Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has been the highest run-scorer for Islamabad United in this tournament.

PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked up most wickets for Qalandars while Hasan Ali picked up the most wickets for United.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed (replaces Joe Burns), Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Captain), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the match:

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Colin Ingram, Usman Khawaja, Mohammad Hafeez.

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk.

All-rounders: James Faulkner, Shadab Khan.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed

Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman