PSL 2021 Qualifier 1: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Timing, Prediction

Islamabad United have been in red-hot form in the PSL 2021 but now they need to replicate the league-stage effort in the matches that matters most. The winners of this match will enter the PSL 2021 final, while the losers will go to Qualifier 2 where they will face either Karachi Kings or Peshawar Zalmi, who will face each other in the Eliminator later on Monday (June 21).

Be a part of this potential thriller through MyKhel Dream11 Prediction, Possible 11 etc.

1. Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Fawad Ahmed, Akif Javed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Umar Amin.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain, WK), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Khan, Hammad Azam, Usman Qadir, Obed McCoy, Sohaibullah, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Umar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

2. Dream11

Shan Masood, Usman Khawaja, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Wasim Jr, Fawad Ahmed.

3. Possible Playing 11

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Muhammad Akhlaq(WK), Shadab Khan (Captain), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(Captain/WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Hammad Azam, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani.

4. TV info

The PSL 2021 Qualifier 1 begins at 6:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday (June 21). The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming is on at Sony LIV.

5. Match prediction

Multan Sultans can spring a surprise but Islamabad United are clear favourites.