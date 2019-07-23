TNPL 2019: R Ashwin attempts unique bowling action during match, succeeds in trapping the batsman - Watch

The 32-year-old cricketer's unique action also helped him dismiss the batsman who failed to time the tossed up delivery properly and ended up being caught at long-on boundary.

The official TNPL Twitter handle posted the video of Ashwin's unique action with a caption which said, "My experiments with the ball-Ft. Ravi Ashwin".

This isn't the first time when Ashwin has attempted a different bowling action in the TNPL. Earlier, the tall off-spinner bowled a delivery without a full action as his non-bowling arm remained stationary and he completed the run-up by releasing the ball on his left foot.

Even in the IPL, Ashwin has attempted different bowling actions which earned him favourable results.

Ashwin has been picked up in India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies series. The right-arm spinner has returned from England after playing for county side Nottinghamshire where he was equally effective with the ball.