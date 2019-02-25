Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rashid stars as Afghanistan sweep Ireland aside again

By Opta
Rashid_Khan_cropped

Dehradun, February 25: Rashid Khan became the first player to claim four wickets in as many deliveries in a Twenty20 international as he helped Afghanistan complete a 3-0 series sweep over Ireland on Sunday.

Kevin O'Brien's 74 from 47 deliveries had Ireland progressing well in pursuit of Afghanistan's 210-7 but they fell comfortably short in the end, Rashid their chief tormentor with 5-27.

The leg-spinner dismissed the well-set O'Brien with the final delivery of the 16th over before starting his next with three wickets in succession as George Dockrell, Shane Getkate and Simi Singh all perished.

Josh Little was Rashid's final victim as the 20-year-old claimed his second five-wicket haul for his country in the format, Ireland finishing on 178-8.

While the game failed to reach the record-breaking heights of Saturday's clash between the teams, Afghanistan once again produced an explosive batting performance in Dehradun.

Having conceded 278-3 - the highest score in T20I history - last time out, Ireland surprisingly decided to put their opponents in after winning the toss.

Hazratullah Zazai had scored 162 not out 24 hours earlier but the opener fell for 31 this time, with Mohammad Nabi instead the star performer for Afghanistan, the all-rounder blasting seven sixes as he made 81 from 36 balls.

O'Brien gave Ireland a strong start to their reply, combining with Andrew Balbirnie (47) in a 96-run stand for the second wicket, but the outstanding Rashid spun his team to a comfortable 32-run victory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VLD 0 - 2 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 0:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue