Ravi Shastri suggests life ban for offender who bullied Yuzvendra Chahal during his early IPL days

In a shocking revelation, Chahal - while interacting with his Rajasthan Royals teammates R Ashwin and Karun Nair in the franchise's video - said he had a close shave during a post-match IPL party in 2013 when a drunk player dangled him from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bengaluru hotel.

Reacting to this, Shastri said it's "no laughing matter at all". "I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone's life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all," Shastri told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state which is not appropriate. When you are in such a state trying something like that, the chances of mistakes are even more. It is not acceptable at all."

Chahal, 31, one of the country's top leg-spinners and who has played under Shastri in the Indian team, made the revelation during a chat video shared by their new IPL franchise.

"It is the first time I am hearing such a drastic thing like this. It is not funny at all. If such an incident happens today, a life ban for that person involved and send that person to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. "Life ban, better not come near to a cricket field then he will realise how funny is it or not funny," Shastri stated.

Chahal said not many people knew about his near-death experience as he had kept it to himself. Shastri, a former India all-rounder, also said that it is important for players to report incidents like these at the earliest, instead of waiting for something tragic to take place.

"You do not want an unfortunate incident for you to wake up, if something like that happens, you have to step up and tell the people concerned. Just like you are told by the Anti-Corruption Unit when there is an approach made by someone or the other when it comes to fixing, it is your job to approach the authorities to let them know," said Shastri.

During his chat with Ashwin, Chahal said, "My story, some people know about it. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this. "In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name.

"He was very drunk and was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony."