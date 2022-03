Road Safety World Series 2022 to be held between June 4 and July 3 in three cities; NZ legends to debut

New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and they will join the Legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the 30-day event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The Road Safety World Series is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India. 27th Sports, backed by US-based 27th Investments, are the exclusive commercial rights holder of the league while Professional Management Group (PMG) is the event management partner.

Shree Nitin Gadkari Ji, Honourable Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Government of India, said, "The Road Safety World Series is a very good initiative to create awareness towards road safety through cricket. We want every individual in this country to be aware and obey every rules and regulations while on the road and for that to happen, we have to create awareness among the people, I strongly believe that this series will be able to do and achieve the goal of saving lives on Indian roads."

Wishing all success to the event Shree Anurag Thakur Ji, Union Minister Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India said, "I am sure the Road Safety World Series will drive social change and work as an ideal platform to influence people's mindset towards their behaviour on the road and road safety."

The former BCCI chief also said that he is "extremely delighted to know that legends from eight countries i.e. Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts India are going to participate in this tournament".

The aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

WHY ROAD SAFETY?

Every year India kills a decent size European nation on its roads. In India, one person dies every four minutes. Every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians. It is more alarming that as per the World Research Institute, by 2020, the death toll in road accidents every year will reach up to 2.2 million and 50 per cent will be Indians. Every year around 150000 people are killed and more than 450000 people are critically injured in our country in road accidents.

