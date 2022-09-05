Road Safety World Series 2022: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Venues, TV Channel & Live Streaming Information

India Legends - who are also the defending champions - will be led by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar while former Protea legend Jonty Rhodes will be captaining his team in the opening game.

The tournament - which is being played in a T20 format - has gotten bigger and better as eight teams are participating in 2022. New Zealand Legends are making their debut in the league while Australia - who didn't participate in the second leg of the first edition - are making their comeback.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Full List of Teams, Captains and Vice-Captains

The tournament will be played across four venues over a period of 22 days. The tier-two cities of Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur will be hosting the tournament. Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final. Raipur hosted the second leg of season one of RSWS as well.

Venues:

Kanpur: Green Park Stadium

Indore: Holkar Stadium

Dehradun: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Raipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium

Here is the schedule of the entire tournament:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Time (In IST) Venue September 10 India Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 11 Bangladesh Legends West Indies 3:30 PM Kanpur September 11 Australia Legends Sri Lanka Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 12 New Zealand Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 13 England Legends Sri Lanka Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 14 India Legends West Indies Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 15 Bangladesh Legends New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur September 16 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day September 17 England Legends West Indies Legends 3:30 PM Indore September 17 South Africa Legends Sri Lanka Legends 7:30 PM Indore September 18 Australia Legends Bangladesh Legends 3:30 PM Indore September 18 India Legends New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Indore September 19 England Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Indore September 20 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day September 21 India Legends Bangladesh Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 22 West Indies Legends New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 23 Australia Legends South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 24 India Legends England Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 25 Sri Lanka Legends New Zealand Legends 3:30 PM Dehradun September 25 Australia Legends West Indies Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 26 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day September 27 Sri Lanka Legends Bangladesh Legends 3:30 PM Raipur September 27 England Legends Australia Legends 7:30 PM Raipur September 28 Semi-Final 1 Semi-Final 1 7:30 PM Raipur September 29 Semi-Final 2 Semi-Final 2 7:30 PM Raipur September 30 Off Day Off Day Off Day Off Day October 1 Final Final 7:30 PM Raipur

Where to watch:

TV Channels: The entire tournament will be telecasted on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Live Streaming: Voot App