RSWS 2022: Sri Lanka Legends crush Bangladesh by 70 runs, remain unconquered in league stage

The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side will head into the second semi-final on a confident note where they will be up against Brian Lara's West Indies Legends on September 29. Leading from the front, SL Legends captain Tillakaratne Dilshan and later bowlers tormented the Bangladeshi batters to secure their fourth win in five games.

Chasing a daunting target of 214 runs, the Bangladesh Legends were restricted to 143 for eight and remained winless in the tournament with four defeats in five games.

The Bangla Tigers needed an explosive start in the big run chase but their batters could never pose any challenge to the Sri Lankan bowlers and kept losing wickets at regular interval. Tushar Imran was the highest run-scorer for the side as he posted 52 off 54 deliveries but found no support from the other batters.

Captain Dilshan was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he returned with figures of 3 for 26 after scoring sublime half-century earlier in the innings. Dilshan is the second leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lankans posted 213 for the loss of five wickets and dashed the hopes of a consolation win for the Bangladesh Legends in the latter's last match of the tournament.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Udawatte opened the innings for Sri Lanka and gave their team a sublime start. Jayasuriya scored 37 while Udawatte posted 43 off 27 balls.

Captain Dilshan played another entertaining knock and his fifty off 28 balls, along with cameos from Chamara Silva (34* off 24), Upul Tharanga (15 off 8), and Isuru Udana's (10* off 2) helped the Men in Purple post 213 for five.