Yuvraj Singh recalls Rohit Sharma's first impression, says 'he reminded me of Inzamam in his early days'

By

New Delhi, April 5: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has said that a young Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The flamboyant India vice-captain made his ODI debut in June 2007 while his maiden T20 game came during the World Cup later that year against England, where unfortunately Rohit didn't get a chance to bat.

Asked about his first impression of Rohit, Yuvraj said the swashbuckling batsman seemed like somebody who had a lot of time to play his strokes.

"I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time," Yuvraj Singh said during a YouTube chat show.

"He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers)," Inzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests and over 300 One-day Internationals, is known to remain calm under pressure situations. The explosive batsman captained Pakistan between 2003 and 2007.

Both Yuvraj and Inzamam are known for their lazy elegance and their capability of hitting sixes on their will.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 14:02 [IST]
