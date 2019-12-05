Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda: Rohit Sharma trolls India teammate Kedar Jadhav with a hilarious Instagram comment

Rohit trolls Kedar

An excited Jadhav captioned his image, "Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do. 🏏🙂 #ranjitrophy"

But his India teammate Rohit Sharma trolled the cricketer with a funny comment, "Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda (Don't pose, work on your batting)."

Jadhav practising hard

The 34-year-old cricketer has been recalled in the national side after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and he's practising in the nets to get into his grooves. He's also preparing for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The Pune-cricketer also played in the just-concluded 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and slammed a solitary fifty against Hyderabad in the domestic league. He also scored an unbeaten 47 against Baroda.

Kedar played golf with Dhoni

Earlier, Jadhav shared a picture on his social media handle in which he could be seen playing golf and spending time with his Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In the picture shared by Jadhav, MS Dhoni is accompanied by former India pacer RP Singh.

Both Jadhav and Dhoni played their last international game in England i.e. the semi-final match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. India lost the low-scoring game to be knocked out of the tournament.

The middle-order batsman from Pune wasn't picked up for the limited-overs series in West Indies but he's got an opportunity against the Windies at home. Jadhav would be eager to do well in the three-match series to cement his place in the team.