India at 75: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma lead sports fraternity to greet nation on Independence Day 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic heritage building.

Every prominent athlete in the country took to his/her social media handle to wish fellow countrymen on Independence Day and joined the celebrations.

Former India cricketer and Bharat Ratna Awardee Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day."

आप सभी को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!

"To all of my fellow Indians, a very happy #IndependenceDay. May our #Tiranga keep flying high. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga," wrote star India table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Senior India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, "Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay."

Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay

Former India hockey player Dhanraj Pillay tweeted, "To All My Indians Happy Independence Day."

To All My Indians Happy Independence Day.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared an image from the past and greeted all.

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |

हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ।

Legendary paralympian Devendra Jhajharia also took to his Twitter handle to greet fellow Indians.

India woman hockey player Lalremsiami - who won a bronze medal in the just concluded CWG 2022 - wrote, "The tricolour is the identity of every Indian. So, let's fly high our identity by creating a #MomentWithTiranga. Chalo lehraye #HarGharTiranga."

The tricolour is the identity of every Indian. So, let's fly high our identity by creating a #MomentWithTiranga. Chalo lehraye #HarGharTiranga

Indian hockey player Rani Rampal also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day. #Harghartiranga #indpendenceday #Jaihind #aajadikaamritmahotsav."

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day. #Harghartiranga #indpendenceday #Jaihind #aajadikaamritmahotsav

Current India cricket captain Rohit Sharma took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं."

