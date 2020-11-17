Shakib Al Hasan offers public apology after Islamist threatens to "cut him to pieces" for attending Kali Puja in Kolkata

As per reports, a man named Mohsin Talukder claimed during a Facebook live session that Shakib's behaviour had "hurt Muslim sentiments". Talukder was miffed with the cricketer for inaugurating a Kali Puja in Kolkata on November 12 and threatened to "cut him to pieces with a chopper for blasphemy".

Shakib - who enjoys immense popularity in the state of Bengal - was reportedly present at the 59th Shyama Puja of "Amra Shobai Club" at Kankurgachi in East Kolkata.

Shakib, however, denied the allegations and said he didn't inaugurate the puja, instead he was part of the programme that followed. The former Bangladesh skipper also apologised for hurting the sentiments of his supporters.

In a Facebook live session, the former Bangladesh captain said: "Media, social media everywhere it was flooded that I went to Kolkata to inaugurate a puja ceremony which actually was not the reason behind my visit and I did not inaugurate puja."

"The puja was inaugurated by Firhad Hakim, mayor of Kolkata. In my invitation card it was clearly mentioned that I was not the chief guest for puja," he said. "Being a practising Muslim, I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong," Shakib - who was also a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - said.

The left-handed batsman and leg-spinner was handed a two-year ban, with an on-year suspended sentence, by ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit for failing to report multiple corrupt approaches by an Indian bookmaker. The ban ended on October 29, 2020, and he's now allowed to join the national side when the cricketing action begins for Bangladesh.