I have a lot of options: Shikhar Dhawan reveals which profession he'll pick after retirement from cricket

The 34-year-old Delhi cricketer added that whatever career he'll pursue after hanging up his boots, he'll do it with a lot of love.

"I have got a very good sense of humour. The day I enter commentary, I will be very good at it, in Hindi especially. My Hindi timing is (good) and my sense of humour is very very sharp. I will do it with a lot of love. I have a lot of options. I have a flute, if I want to become a motivational speaker, then I will take my flute alongside me. I have so many tools to play around with," Dhawan said.

Dhawan plays the flute himself and stressed on the need to have a hobby outside of one's work.

The opener said, "I used to listen to flute music, even if someone plays on the road. I used to be there and wait and finish listening. I thought I would learn something. I started taking online classes. It's been 5 years. I feel very happy now. I enjoy playing it. As cricketers, we say we don't have time but we do have free time. Everyone should have a hobby. It keeps your mind calm, that is very, very important."

A witty Dhawan also revealed how his opening partner Murali Vijay sometimes acts as his wife as the duo argues a lot.

"I tell him (Murali Vijay), you're like my wife," Dhawan told Ashwin. Praising Vijay as a lovely character, both on and off the field, Dhawan further added, "On the field, off the field, he is a lovely character. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul but for certain things, he is a bit like (not like this or not like that) while I am very bindass (free-flowing)."

"When we don't take a quick single or something like that, we have an argument but it gets sorted with time. It is difficult to understand him sometimes," Dhawan said.