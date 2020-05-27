I have a lot of options: Shikhar Dhawan reveals which profession he'll pick after retirement from cricket

New Delhi, May 27: Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan has revealed what profession he would choose after retiring from cricket. The talented left-handed batsman during a live Instagram chat with his fellow India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin claimed he would be a good Hindi commentator due to his good sense of humour.
The 34-year-old Delhi cricketer added that whatever career he'll pursue after hanging up his boots, he'll do it with a lot of love.
"I have got a very good sense of humour. The day I enter commentary, I will be very good at it, in Hindi especially. My Hindi timing is (good) and my sense of humour is very very sharp. I will do it with a lot of love. I have a lot of options. I have a flute, if I want to become a motivational speaker, then I will take my flute alongside me. I have so many tools to play around with," Dhawan said.
Dhawan plays the flute himself and stressed on the need to have a hobby outside of one's work.
The opener said, "I used to listen to flute music, even if someone plays on the road. I used to be there and wait and finish listening. I thought I would learn something. I started taking online classes. It's been 5 years. I feel very happy now. I enjoy playing it. As cricketers, we say we don't have time but we do have free time. Everyone should have a hobby. It keeps your mind calm, that is very, very important."
A witty Dhawan also revealed how his opening partner Murali Vijay sometimes acts as his wife as the duo argues a lot.
"I tell him (Murali Vijay), you're like my wife," Dhawan told Ashwin. Praising Vijay as a lovely character, both on and off the field, Dhawan further added, "On the field, off the field, he is a lovely character. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul but for certain things, he is a bit like (not like this or not like that) while I am very bindass (free-flowing)."
"When we don't take a quick single or something like that, we have an argument but it gets sorted with time. It is difficult to understand him sometimes," Dhawan said.
