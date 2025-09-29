Tilak Varma Hails Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final as "One of the Most Special of My Life"

Cricket Shivam Dube Steps Up in Style: An All-Round Heroics to Remember in Asia Cup 2025 Final By Avinash Sharma Published: Monday, September 29, 2025

Dubai, Sep 29: In a contest that had nerves, drama, and the weight of history, Shivam Dube quietly scripted one of the most significant all-round performances of his career.

Filling in for the injured Hardik Pandya, the tall left-handed batter from Mumbai embraced responsibility in both departments and played a decisive role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday (September 28) at the Dubai International Stadium.

With India opting to play just one frontline fast bowler in Jasprit Bumrah, Dube was entrusted with the new ball in a high-pressure game. Bowling in the Powerplay is never easy, but Dube showed remarkable composure.

He delivered two disciplined overs inside the first six and ended with figures of 3-0-23-0, providing Bumrah and the spinners crucial support against Pakistan's aggressive openers. His willingness to step into an unfamiliar role underlines his value as a genuine all-rounder.

If his bowling held one end up, it was with the bat that Dube truly made his mark. Walking in with India in a tricky situation, chasing 147 in the final, Dube unleashed his natural power game. His 33 off 22 balls at a strike rate of 150, including two sixes and two fours, turned the momentum firmly India's way. More importantly, his 60-run partnership with Tilak Varma steadied nerves after early wickets had put India on the back foot.

Even though Dube perished on the final ball of the penultimate over, caught at the boundary by Shaheen Afridi while trying to clear Faheem Ashraf, his job was already done. By then, India needed just four runs from the final over, and the finisher's tag was sealed by Rinku Singh. Dube's contribution, however, was the bridge between panic and composure, between pressure and eventual triumph.

His innings was not just about runs but about timing them when India needed it most. Every six and every boundary he struck relieved the pressure off Tilak Varma, allowing the youngster to anchor the chase. It was the kind of knock that often gets overshadowed by a match-winning finish but remains the unsung turning point in the story of the final.

There is also a remarkable statistic that elevates Dube's contribution further. The Mumbai all-rounder has now remained unbeaten in 34 completed matches for India since December 2019, a record that reflects his ability to adapt to roles, survive pressure, and contribute across situations.

On a night where heroes emerged at every juncture, Shivam Dube's steady, powerful, and multi-faceted performance stood out as a reminder of why India continues to back him. In Hardik Pandya's absence, Dube didn't just fill a gap - he created his own space, proving himself once again as a dependable match-winner in India's quest for silverware.