South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn retires from all forms of cricket, says 'bittersweet but grateful'

Steyn (38) is hailed as one of the most threatening seam bowlers in modern-day cricket retired from Test cricket in 2019 with an eye on limited-overs formats. He last played an international in February 2020 but has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years, especially after a career-threatening shoulder injury during South Africa's tour of Australia in November 2016.

Steyn took to social media to announce his retirement, saying: "Today, I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bittersweet but grateful."

Steyn made his international debut on December 17, 2004 against England and earned Test cap number 297 for South Africa. He went on making his ODI debut in a game against Asia XI on August 17, 2005. His T20I debut came against New Zealand on November 23, 2007.

Congratulating on his career, his former teammate and Protea batting legend AB de Villiers, tweeted, "Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever!"

Steyn - who has had an injury-prone career - played his final Test match in February 2019 against Sri Lanka and the next month he played his last ODI against the same opponent. He made his last T20I appearance against Australia in February 2020.

In his stellar career, Steyn picked up 439 wickets in 93 Tests, with 26 five-wicket hauls under his belt. He averaged 22.95 in the red-ball format as a bowler. In 125 ODIs, the Protea pacer picked up 196 wickets and averaged 25.95. The right-arm quick also played 47 T20Is and picked up 64 wickets and averaged 18.35.

Steyn will forever be remembered for his extreme pace, ability to swing the ball both ways, accuracy with the ball. His scary eyes, throbbing veins, and chainsaw celebration, always gave nightmares to the batsmen.

Steyn has also been a popular name in the franchise-based cricket leagues as well and was sold like a hot cake whenever he was fit. He has spent three IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the 2011 IPL season, he was bought by Deccan Chargers (now defunct) and was later drafted to Sunrisers Hyderabad where he featured in three seasons.

Ahead of the 2016 IPL season, he was bought by Gujarat Lions but was released next year. He went unsold in the 2018-2019 seasons primarily because of his injury concerns. However, in mid-April 2019, his services were bought by RCB as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. In the next year's auction again he was bought by RCB but the franchise didn't retain him for the next season and was released. Steyn found no takers in IPL 2021 auction.