SRH vs RCB IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Playing in the afternoon match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. The Challengers lost former skipper Virat Kohli for a duck, his third golden duck this season. But it was a minor blip for RCB, as skipper du Plessis and Rajat Patidar put up a century stand to guide Challengers to a strong total.

IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB Highlights: Hasaranga fifer powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to big win over Sunrisers

RCB added 47 runs in the powerplay for the loss of 1 wicket. Skipper du Plessis scored his 25th IPL half-century off just 34 deliveries. Du Plessis and Patidar added 105 off 73 for the second wicket. Suchit struck on his final over to remove Rajat Patidar for 48 off 38 to reduce RCB to 105/2 in 12.2 overs

A superb finish by Dinesh Karthik saw RCB to reach 192/3. Karthik, who was dropped on 8 by Tripathi and it went for a six, hammered Farooqi in the final over, hitting three maximums and a boundary.

In reply, RCB bowlers handed them a dream start as a direct hit at the keeper's end saw SRH skipper Kane Williamson run out on the very first ball. Opener Abhishek Sharma followed his skipper back quickly as Maxwell reduced SRH to 1/2 at the end of one over.

Wanindu Hasaranga handed RCB the big wicket of Aiden Markram as he was picked up by Virat Kohli at deep midwicket. Despite a half-century by Tripathi, SRH kept losing wickets as they fell to their fourth consecutive loss. Hasaranga led the bowling attack for the Challengers with a lethal 5/18, to bowl SRH out for 125.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match:

SRH vs RCB 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Rahul Tripathi (SRH) 56 off 37 deliveries with a strike rate of 156.76

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 155 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Dinesh Karthik (RCB) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Glenn Maxwell 1 for 13 in two overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 150.8km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8 fours

Player of the match: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)