Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I & ODI Series against India; Nuwanidu Fernando gets maiden call up

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected a 20-member squad to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against India.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the Sri Lankan side in both formats while Kusal Mendis will be his deputy in the ODIs. Their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be the vice-captain of the side in the T20Is.

Chamika Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando are making their comeback. Pramod Madushan and Dilshan Madushanka are also returning to the Sri Lankan squad.

T20I & ODI Specialists in Sri Lanka Team

Star batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara will only offer their services in the T20I series against India while Nuwanidu Fernando got his maiden call-up for the ODI side. It will be the first bilateral series for the two teams in the new year and both will be aiming to begin 2023 on a winning note.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for India Tour:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

Sri Lanka Squad for India ODIs:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.