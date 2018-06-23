Cricket

Lakmal to captain Sri Lanka in Chandimal's absence

Suranga Lakmal
Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka

St Lucia, June 23: Suranga Lakmal will captain Sri Lanka in the third Test with West Indies after Dinesh Chandimal's one-match ban was upheld.

Skipper Chandimal was given two suspension points and fined 100 per cent of his match fee after the second Test, having been found guilty of changing the condition of the ball.

That resulted in the Sri Lanka star's ban for the upcoming third match, beginning on Saturday, as an appeal against the decision was rejected.

Lakmal will instead step up in Chandimal's place for the third and final Test, as the Windies lead the series 1-0.

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha admitted a serious breach of the ICC Code of Conduct after refusing to take the field in protest at the umpires' change of ball in the controversial second Test.

