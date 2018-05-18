Suresh Raina introduces ‘GEL-KENUN™ KNIT’ Footwear Range for ASICS

Dhoni is my favourite cricketer: Raina

ASICS, a true sports performance brand, welcomed the Indian Cricketer to its sprawling Gurgaon store on Wednesday (May 16). The newest addition to the ASICS Athlete Family, the cricketer introduced the brand's GEL-KENUNTM KNIT footwear range to his fans and brand's patrons.

Raina, known for his powerful on-field performance at the international cricket stage, met his fans at the ASICS' store where he divulged some of his best- kept fitness secrets and expert cricketing tips. The star performer also used this opportunity to pick up essentials from the ASICS GEL-KENUNTM range to help him prepare for his next game.

The new range provides superior comfort in any activity at any time. The shoes' versatile style combines light support and flexibility thanks to its remastered GEL technology. Designed with Pad GEL, GEL-KENUNTM KNIT shoes adapt to the wearer's environment providing comfort and shock absorption in a stylish, breathable silhouette.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be the newest ASICS Athlete. I'm extremely humbled to be a part this family, one that is home to the most talented sportsmen around the world. Known for their best-in-class technology and high-quality products, the brand has over the years contributed to ensuring that one always stays ahead of the curve. The GEL-KENUNTM KNIT's range offers unmatched superior comfort and is sure to complement my game. I look forward to my first innings with the brand." said Suresh Raina, ASICS Athlete.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Khurana, ‎Managing Director- ASICS India Ptv. Ltd., "With over 60 years of pathbreaking innovations, the brand is driven by its core ideology - 'sound mind in a sound body', a commitment to enhance and improve an athletes game. We are happy to welcome Suresh Raina as the newest member of the ASICS Athlete family. His dedication as a sportsman perfectly resonates and brings to life the spirit of the brand. We are excited to offer the ASICS GEL-KENUNTM KNIT range to our patrons and sportsmen alike and give them chance to experience the best-in-class technology and high-performance sporting gears."

ASICS store boasts of a special ASICS FOOT ID lounge. ASICS FOOT ID is a special program that consists of a three-dimensional foot measuring service and gait analysis service, utilizing the algorithm developed by the ASICS Institute of Sports Science.

Besides measuring the accurate size of the testers' feet size, the program will analyze the characteristics of the testers' running style, including their knee twist and pronation type, the inward rolling motion of the foot upon landing impact. Based on the results, the highly trained staff will advise on the optimal shoe, taking into consideration their running profile and routine.

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 60 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories.

ASICS India currently has 28 stores in 16 cities across Metros, Tier1 & Tier2. ASICS is targeting 6-7 more stores in 2018, raising the store count to 34-35 approx.

More Details can be found at https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator.

