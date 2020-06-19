Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Indians' young cricketer Digvijay Deshmukh's emotional message for deceased actor

By
Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Indians young cricketer Digvijay Deshmukhs emotional message for dead actor

Mumbai, June 19: Young Mumbai Indians' batsman Digvijay Deshmukh is also remembered for his role as a child artist in the Bollywood film 'Kai Po Che' which was actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Like everyone else, Digvijay Deshmukh too expressed his shock and dismay after Sushant committed suicide on Sunday (June 14). The 34-year-old actor, who was being treated for depression, was found hanging at his residence in Bandra.

Deshmukh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "He was passionate about cricket. On the last day of the shoot, I had promised him I'd not meet him till I became a decent level cricketer. This year, when I got selected to play for Mumbai Indians, I decided to meet him but then the lockdown happened and now he is no more."

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mohammed Shami rues he could not talk to friend Sushant

"Even then I did not meet him because I wanted to keep the promise. I regret it. I was 15 then and I shot with him for six months. He would ask me to come to his room after the shoot got over, and train me with scenes and camera angles," Digvijay revealed as he shared his experience of working with Sushant at the sets of Kai Po Che.

When Sushant Singh Rajput left Sachin Tendulkar impressed with his batting skills while preparing for MS Dhoni biopic

Digvijay sure took his first steps towards realising his dream when he was bought by Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auction but Sushant might not be able to see him in action on the cricket pitch. The uncapped Mumbai cricketer was bought for Rs 20 lakh.

Digvijay (21) was rewarded by MI for his steady show for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he got 9 wickets in seven games.

Digvijay's IPL franchise, took to Twitter on Thursday (June 19) to share a heartfelt post on Digvijay and Sushant.

"Whenever Kai Po Che's 'Ali' takes field next, his master 'Ishaan' will smile from the heavens", MI tweeted.

More MUMBAI INDIANS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mourinho eyes revenge against United
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 16:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue