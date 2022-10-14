T20 World Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir explains why teams should be wary of Sri Lanka in Australia

With the likes of Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka and two-time World champions West Indies being the favourites to qualify for the group stages, there is a strong possibility that one of them will be joining Group B of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will have to be wary of their opposition's performances and will have to tactfully prepare against each team differently in order to 'End the Wait' and bring the coveted trophy back home.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', former T20 World Cup winners Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan spoke on how India would approach the match against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about which qualifying team could cause India the most problem at the World Cup Gambhir said, "Sri Lanka, because of the kind of success they have had at the Asia Cup. The way they are playing, the way they are probably peaking at the right time. And with Chameera and Lahiru Kumara coming in, they probably got most of their places covered. They are going to be a threat and so they are going to take a lot of confidence in the T20 World Cup."

Speaking on whether India would rather face West Indies or Sri Lanka in the group stages of the tournament, Irfan Pathan said, "If India is in top form by the time they play one of these two teams, they won't mind any team. But look, you don't know which West Indies side will turn up that day and they can actually take the game away from any side in the world. That's how they play their cricket, fearlessly. But I think the quality of the Sri Lankan side is much better, as far as the spin bowling and batting is concerned. Recently, they have beaten India in the Asia Cup. So, I don't think India will want to avoid any team, but if they want to prepare more, they will prepare more for Sri Lanka than West Indies."

