Team India's new limited-overs jersey for ICC World Cup unveiled - Watch

By
Team Indias new limited-overs jersey for ICC World Cup unveiled - Watch
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi, March 1: Team India's new jersey was unveiled on the eve of the upcoming five-ODI series against Australia, starting March 2.

A sports journalist, tweeted the images of India Men's captain Virat Kohli, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Here are the images from the launch:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

India Men's Team skipper Virat Kohli sports the new jersey.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur

India Women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur sports the new jersey at the BCCI event.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni too was present at the event and sported the jersey.

Team India practice ahead of 1st ODI

The BCCI tweeted the images of Indian Cricket Team practising at the Hyderabad Cricket Stadium.

Indian Men's cricket team would be taking on Australia in the ODI series while the Women In Blue would be facing England women in the T20I series.

India were defeated by the Aussies in the two-match Twenty20 series 2-0, which was captain Virat Kohli's first series defeat on home soil. The Men In Blue's winning streak at home since 2016 came to an abrupt end following their 7-wicket defeat against the Aussies in the second T20I in Bengaluru.

The hosts bowling looked inexperienced as most of the seasoned campaigners were rested and the Australian batsmen encashed the opportunity with open hands. The team management would be hoping to plug in the loopholes in the remaining five ODIs before ICC World Cup 2019.

The T20I series win against India would have certainly boosted the morale of the Aaron Finch-led side that they would be raring to continue the same intensity and momentum in the ODI series.

However, India shouldn't be too disheartened with the defeat in the 20-over format and must be eager to make a comeback and must take a lot of confidence from their past ODI performances.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 19:34 [IST]
