Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

UK court clears extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla in connection with match-fixing scandal

By
UK court clears extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla in connection with match-fixing scandal

London, Jan 7: A court in the United Kingdom (UK) has given its nod for the extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla who is an accused in the match-fixing scandal of the year 1999-2000 which rocked the nation.

The high-profile match-fixing scandal involved former South Africa captain, Hanse Cronje.

In its comment, the UK court ruled that Chawla, who stands accused of acting as a conduit for fixing cricket matches, should be extradited to India. The case will now be sent to the UK Home Secretary.

As per reports, Chawla moved to the UK in 1996 and was arrested in London in June 2016. He was brought before the Westminster Magistrates' Court when his trial began on July 12, 2016.

Before extradition, the UK court had accepted the assurances given by Indian authorities regarding the condition of Tihar jail to re-open Chawla's extradition proceedings.

More details awaited.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue