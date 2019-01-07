UK court clears extradition of bookie Sanjeev Chawla in connection with match-fixing scandal

The high-profile match-fixing scandal involved former South Africa captain, Hanse Cronje.

In its comment, the UK court ruled that Chawla, who stands accused of acting as a conduit for fixing cricket matches, should be extradited to India. The case will now be sent to the UK Home Secretary.

As per reports, Chawla moved to the UK in 1996 and was arrested in London in June 2016. He was brought before the Westminster Magistrates' Court when his trial began on July 12, 2016.

Before extradition, the UK court had accepted the assurances given by Indian authorities regarding the condition of Tihar jail to re-open Chawla's extradition proceedings.

More details awaited.