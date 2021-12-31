Under-19 Asia Cup: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records and Statistics

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 106 for 9 in the revised quota of 38 overs. India then required just 21.3 overs to chase down the target that had been reduced to 102 off 38 overs under the DLS method.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 not out) scored a brilliant half-century, while Shaik Rasheed also remained unbeaten on 31. For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3/11, while off-spinner Kaushal Tambe snared two wickets.

Yasiru Rodrigo (19) and Raveen de Silva (15) were the top scorers for Sri Lanka colts after they elected to bat first at Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament witnessed some interesting individual and team performances that started with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. Pakistan won that match by four wickets. Pakistan later defeated arch-rivals India by two wickets in a closely-fought contest.

India colts registered their first win of the multi-nation tournament with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan. The next game scheduled to be held between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan lost their first game of the edition when they were defeated by Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the semi-finals. India hammered Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semi-finals and set up a summit clash with Sri Lanka.

Here are the statistics and the full list of award winners from the tournament:

Player of the match Final:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IND)

Most Runs in the tournament

Shaik Rasheed (India) - 133 Runs in 4 matches

Highest Score from a batsman in the tournament

Shaik Rasheed (India) - 90* against Bangladesh

Most Half-Centuries

Shaik Rasheed (India), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (Afghanistan), Suliman Safi (Afghanistan), Aaradhya Yadav (India), and Angrisksh Raghuvanshi (India), Muhammad Shehzad (Pakistan), Harnoor Singh (India).

Most Sixes in the tournament

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (AFG) - 7

Most wickets in the tournament

Zeeshan Zameer (PAK) - 11

Best bowling figures in an innings

Zeeshan Zameer (PAK) - 5/60

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper

Haseebullah Khan (PAK) - 6

Most dismissals in an innings

Md Fahim (BAN) - 4

Most Catches

Irfan Khan (PAK) - 8

Most catches in an innings

Irfan Khan (PAK) - 3

Highest Batting Partnership

Harnoor Singh & Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IND) - 104 vs Afghanistan.