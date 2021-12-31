Under-19 Asia Cup: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records and Statistics

Dubai, Dec 31: India on Friday (December 31) clinched a record-extending eighth Under-19 Asia Cup title as they defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets via the DLS method in the rain-hit summit clash here. This was the third consecutive title triumph for the boys in blue.
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 106 for 9 in the revised quota of 38 overs. India then required just 21.3 overs to chase down the target that had been reduced to 102 off 38 overs under the DLS method.
Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 not out) scored a brilliant half-century, while Shaik Rasheed also remained unbeaten on 31. For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3/11, while off-spinner Kaushal Tambe snared two wickets.
Yasiru Rodrigo (19) and Raveen de Silva (15) were the top scorers for Sri Lanka colts after they elected to bat first at Dubai International Stadium.
The tournament witnessed some interesting individual and team performances that started with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. Pakistan won that match by four wickets. Pakistan later defeated arch-rivals India by two wickets in a closely-fought contest.
India colts registered their first win of the multi-nation tournament with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan. The next game scheduled to be held between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was washed out due to rain.
Pakistan lost their first game of the edition when they were defeated by Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the semi-finals. India hammered Bangladesh by 103 runs in the semi-finals and set up a summit clash with Sri Lanka.
Here are the statistics and the full list of award winners from the tournament:
Player of the match Final:
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IND)
Most Runs in the tournament
Shaik Rasheed (India) - 133 Runs in 4 matches
Highest Score from a batsman in the tournament
Shaik Rasheed (India) - 90* against Bangladesh
Most Half-Centuries
Shaik Rasheed (India), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (Afghanistan), Suliman Safi (Afghanistan), Aaradhya Yadav (India), and Angrisksh Raghuvanshi (India), Muhammad Shehzad (Pakistan), Harnoor Singh (India).
Most Sixes in the tournament
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (AFG) - 7
Most wickets in the tournament
Zeeshan Zameer (PAK) - 11
Best bowling figures in an innings
Zeeshan Zameer (PAK) - 5/60
Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper
Haseebullah Khan (PAK) - 6
Most dismissals in an innings
Md Fahim (BAN) - 4
Most Catches
Irfan Khan (PAK) - 8
Most catches in an innings
Irfan Khan (PAK) - 3
Highest Batting Partnership
Harnoor Singh & Angkrish Raghuvanshi (IND) - 104 vs Afghanistan.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.