Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final: Ton-up Aditya Tare guides Mumbai to fourth title; Madhav Kaushik' 158* in vain

Chasing 313, Mumbai - the domestic giants - made a mockery of the target in the run chase as they overhauled it in 41.3 overs i.e. with 51 balls to spare. Tare scored an unbeaten 118 off 107 deliveries as Mumbai batsmen dominated the Uttar Pradesh bowling attack from the beginning.

In-form Mumbai opener and captain Prithvi Shaw gave his team another blistering start as he added 89 runs for the first wicket with his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (29). Shaw - who has been the leading run-scorer of the tournament - fired 73 off just 39 deliveries and cleared his team's intention in the chase. Shaw's innings was laced with ten boundaries and four sixes. He was dismissed by Shivam Mavi in the 10th over but the talented right-handed batsman - who plays for Delhi Capitals at the very same ground - had done his part.

Jaiswal didn't last long at the crease as he was dismissed by Shivam Sharma in the 15th over when Mumbai's scorecard read 127. Later, Shams Mulani (36) and Tare - who hit 18 boundaries in his knock - steadied the ship for Mumbai and added 88-runs for the third wicket. By the time Mulani was dismissed in the 31st over, Mumbai were already cruising for they had reached 215 for three.

Shivam Dube (42) then forged a partnership of 88-runs with Tare and ensured the three-time champions were at the cusp of the win. Later, Sarfaraz Khan (3*) and Tare prevented any further damage as their team reached home with plenty of balls to spare.

Uttar Pradesh's bowling which has been doing well in the tournament failed to live up to the expectation and couldn't pose any threat to the batting-heavy Mumbai side.

Opener Madhav Kaushik unbeaten 158 went in vain as his brilliant knock helped UP post 312 for four in the final. Kaushik, whose knock was laced with 15 fours and four sixes, in his 156-ball knock and Samarth Singh (55 off 73 balls; 4x4; 3x6) added 122 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation of a big score. At the start, they opted for a cautious approach and played out the first three overs. Samarth freed his arms for the team's first boundary, a cover drive, in the fifth over.

Kaushik, who was slow to start with, later upped the ante. The right-hander struck two fours and a maximum, in the 8th over, which fetched his side 14 runs. The duo then changed gears, as UP reached 68 for no loss after 16 overs. Kaushik reached his half-century in 75 balls, while Samarth completed his fifty in 71.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw was taken off the field after being hit on the shin of his left leg while fielding in the first-slip, in the 24th over, but returned after getting treatment and later delivered with the bat. Mumbai spinners pegged UP back by clinching two quick wickets. Leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (1/71) castled Samarth, who missed a very flat quick delivery.

Off-spinner Tanush Kotian (2/54) removed Karan Sharma (0), who nicked to stumper Aditya Tare, as UP slipped to 123/2. Priyam Garg (21) holed to Shivam Dube at mid-off, to give Kotian his second, as UP were 3/161.

Kaushik, however, kept playing his shots and pummelled the Mumbai attack into submission, even as Akshdeep Nath (55; 4x4; 3x6) played his role to perfection. Kaushik completed his ton with a six off Solanki, his first in List A career, in 125 balls and his 150 in 154 balls.

At 237/3 after 43 overs, the foundation was set for a big total. Kaushik and Nath added 128 runs for the fourth wicket, which helped UP close in on 300. UP scored 111 runs in the last 10 overs.