Vincy Premier League T10: Check out the complete squads of six teams

Six teams - Botanic Gardens Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadine Divers, Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers - will vie for top honours in the tournament, first of its kind organised by an ICC Full Member region since March.

READ: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE: FULL SCHEDULE, TEAMS, TIMINGS

Kishore Shallow, the president of St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association and vice-president of Cricket West Indies, was excited about the tournament.

"We have set for a Friday start. Preparations are right on track, the ground, players and officials are set for the tournament. We are quite enthused about the tournament and proud about the fact that live cricket is returning after a considerable gap. We are ready for it," Shallow told MyKhel.

READ: TOUGH TO ORGANISE VPL DURING COVID 19 TIME: SHALLOW

As a baby step, the player's draft was conducted two days ago and the six teams selected the following players. Here's goes the complete squads of teams for the Vincy Premier League.

1. Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

2. Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

3. Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

4. Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee player), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

5. La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

6. Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee player), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.