Virat Kohli takes a leaf out of Rohit Sharma's book, mercilessly trolls Ishant Sharma

Rohit has a habit of making hilarious comments to the posts shared by his fellow teammates but this time it was Kohli who poked fun at the India pacer.

Ishant took to his Instagram handle to share his image and captioned it, "You only live once." To which Kohli commented, "Hume to pata hi nahi tha (As if we never knew)."

Replying to the funny comment from his skipper, who is also an old friend, the Delhi speedster said, "Maze mat le (Don't make fun of me)."

View this post on Instagram you only live once 🤙 A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:03am PST

Earlier, Rohit was seen poking fun at his fellow teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav but Kohli's reaction to Ishant is first of its kind.

Earlier last month, an excited Kedar Jadhav captioned his image on Instagram, "Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do. 🏏🙂 #ranjitrophy."

But his India teammate Rohit Sharma trolled the cricketer with a funny comment, "Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda (Don't pose, work on your batting)."

After winning the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Kohli-led Indian side has arrived in Mumbai where they'll play the opening one-day international against Australia on Tuesday (January 14). The Men In Blue are sweating it out in the nets ahead of the three-match series.

Nothing but winning the series would be on the minds of Kohli and his band for they lost to the Aussies when the Aaron Finch and his boys arrived in India last year for the limited-overs' series.

Despite being considered favourites, India lost the T20I as well as the ODI series against the Aussies and captain Kohli faced the humiliation of losing his first bilateral series at home.