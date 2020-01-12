Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli takes a leaf out of Rohit Sharma's book, mercilessly trolls Ishant Sharma

By
Virat Kohli takes a leaf out of Rohit Sharmas book, mercilessly trolls Ishant Sharma

New Delhi, Jan 12: India captain Virat Kohli took a leaf out of his deputy in limited-overs format Rohit Sharma's book as he trolled fellow teammate Ishant Sharma on his Instagram post.

Rohit has a habit of making hilarious comments to the posts shared by his fellow teammates but this time it was Kohli who poked fun at the India pacer.

Ishant took to his Instagram handle to share his image and captioned it, "You only live once." To which Kohli commented, "Hume to pata hi nahi tha (As if we never knew)."

Replying to the funny comment from his skipper, who is also an old friend, the Delhi speedster said, "Maze mat le (Don't make fun of me)."

View this post on Instagram

you only live once 🤙

A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:03am PST

Virat Kohli trolls Ishant Sharma

Earlier, Rohit was seen poking fun at his fellow teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav but Kohli's reaction to Ishant is first of its kind.

Earlier last month, an excited Kedar Jadhav captioned his image on Instagram, "Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do. 🏏🙂 #ranjitrophy."

But his India teammate Rohit Sharma trolled the cricketer with a funny comment, "Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda (Don't pose, work on your batting)."

Virat Kohli trolls Ishant Sharma

After winning the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Kohli-led Indian side has arrived in Mumbai where they'll play the opening one-day international against Australia on Tuesday (January 14). The Men In Blue are sweating it out in the nets ahead of the three-match series.

Nothing but winning the series would be on the minds of Kohli and his band for they lost to the Aussies when the Aaron Finch and his boys arrived in India last year for the limited-overs' series.

Despite being considered favourites, India lost the T20I as well as the ODI series against the Aussies and captain Kohli faced the humiliation of losing his first bilateral series at home.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 18:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue